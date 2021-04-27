Ep. 45: Debate: Using Pell Grants for Very Short-Term Programs

This week’s episode explores the potential -- and the potential pitfalls -- of changing the main federal student grant program to cover enrollment in short-term training programs.

Congress is considering expanding use of the federal government’s main postsecondary grant program to cover enrollment in training programs as short as eight weeks. Supporters – community college leaders, corporations and advocates for a more skilled workforce – believe the change is essential to serve tens of millions of Americans who don’t have the money or time for degree and other longer-term programs. Those who oppose “short-term Pell,” though, say proponents exaggerate the quality and value of most short-term credentials and that this change will exacerbate existing equity gaps that leave Black, brown and low-income Americans behind.

In this episode of The Key, Monty Sullivan, president of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System, and Amy Laitinen, director for higher education at New America, discuss the promise and the potential pitfalls of short-term Pell.  

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

More Episodes

Ep. 44: Judging Colleges By Their Students’ Career Outcomes

This week’s episode of The Key analyzes a new way of gauging whether colleges are preparing their students for success in the workplace.

Ep. 43: Mergers and Other ‘Transformational Partnerships’

This week’s episode of The Key examines the growing pressures on colleges to consider working with other institutions to bring significant changes in how they fulfill their missions – and the structural and cultural barriers that tend to make cross-institutional collaboration so hard to pull off.

Ep. 42: Making Room for Adult Students

This week’s episode of The Key assesses the state of adult students in higher education, why they sometimes struggle at traditional colleges and universities, and what institutions can do to serve them better.

Ep. 41: The Pandemic’s Impact on Open Educational Resources (OER)

This week’s episode of The Key examines the state of open educational resources and other affordable textbook options.

Ep. 40: Higher Ed’s New Digital Divide

This week’s episode of The Key delves into topics such as digital inequity, broadband access for online education, and digital literacy.

Ep. 39: Introducing "Student Voice"

This episode explores Inside Higher Ed's news hub featuring student polling data, news and analysis to ensure that the perspective of college students is heard on the issues that matter in higher education.

Ep. 38: Combatting Cheating in the COVID Era

 In this episode, find out about the increase in academic violations, what’s causing it, and how university officials are and should be responding to it. 

Ep. 37: Assessing Last Fall's Instruction, From the Faculty Perspective

Hear two experts describe and explore the numerous challenges higher ed faculty have and continue to experience as they teach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ep. 36: The Fall Enrollment Picture and Peril for Post-Traditional Students

We analyze the national data on postsecondary enrollment, with a focus on the particularly damaging impact the pandemic and the recession have had on the most vulnerable students.

Ep. 35: The Year in Review

This episode looks back at 2020 and the podcast's eight months of discussions about the impact of the pandemic on higher education and vulnerable college students.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top