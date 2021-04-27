Academic Minute
How Organisms Cope With Environmental Change

Can environment play a role in the diversity of offspring? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Oregon's Nadia Singh looks to fruit flies to find out. Singh is an associate professor of biology at Oregon. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

