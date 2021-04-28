Academic Minute
Oppositional Mind-Set

Students react in different ways to criticism. In today's Academic Minute, East Stroudsburg University's Bonnie A. Green explores how a critical remark can affect a student’s learning capabilities. Green is a professor of psychology at East Stroudsburg. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

