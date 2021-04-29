Academic Minute
Spanish Romance and British Imperialism

The first Anglo-Spanish war may have been fought in the pages of books. In today's Academic Minute, Hostos Community College's Victoria Muñoz explores this history. Muñoz is an assistant professor of English at Hostos, part of the City University of New York. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top