Academic Minute
Transformative Effects of Higher Education for Incarcerated Students

Education can still happen in correctional facilities. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week, William Powers Jr. assesses the benefits of such programs. Powers is an associate professor of history at Houston-Clear Lake. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top