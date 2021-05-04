Academic Minute
Public Health and Everyday Life

COVID-19 has brought many unseen social impacts to the fore. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week, Isabelle Kusters examines one of these. Kusters is an assistant professor of exercise and health science at Houston-Clear Lake. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top