Academic Minute
Deliberative Dialogue: A New Kind of Political Talk

Political theorists are interested in a new way to debate political theories. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week, Se-Hyuong Yi looks into one such method. Yi is an assistant professor of political science at Houston-Clear Lake. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

