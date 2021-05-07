Academic Minute
Building Storytellers

There is always a place for stories in academe. In today's Academic Minute, part of University of Houston-Clear Lake Week, Andrew Baldwin explains why storytelling is important in any field. Baldwin is a lecturer in communication at Houston-Clear Lake. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Be the first to know.
Get our free daily newsletter.

 

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top