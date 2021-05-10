Academic Minute
Humans and Outer Space

Space holds the future for the human race. In today's Academic Minute, SUNY Polytechnic Institute's Robert Edgell looks beyond our planet for innovation. Edgell is professor of technology management and co-director of the Joint Center for Creativity, Design, and Venturing at SUNY Poly. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

