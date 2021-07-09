Academic Minute
Sportswriter Behavior at Press Conferences

Press conferences after a sports contest are a tough gig for both sides. In today's Academic Minute, Ohio State University's Nicole Kraft discusses how sportswriters can make the best of the situation to get information for the fans. Kraft is an associate professor of clinical communication at Ohio State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 