Academic Minute
Weak Strongmen

Being a dictator can seem simple, but is it? In today's Academic Minute, Columbia University's Timothy Frye examines what pitfalls a despot may encounter to stay in power. Frye is a professor of post-Soviet foreign policy at Columbia. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 