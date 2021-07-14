Academic Minute
The Climate Value of Offshore Wind

Should we look offshore to meet our climate goals? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Massachusetts at Amherst's Erin Baker looks into this question. Baker is professor of industrial engineering and operations research and associate dean for research and graduate affairs at UMass Amherst. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

