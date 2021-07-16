Academic Minute
The Impact of the Pandemic on Traffic

The pandemic eased traffic, but for how long? In today's Academic Minute, Goucher College's Phong Le details an ongoing debate about how to calm traffic in cities. Le is an associate professor of data, mathematical and computational sciences at Goucher. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

