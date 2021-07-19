Academic Minute
Understanding the Future of Automated Self-Driving

Lighting and weather conditions can make self-driving cars struggle to see. In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Ali Hamza outlines a technological fix. Hamza is an assistant professor of electrical engineering at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 