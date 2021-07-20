Academic Minute
Reimagining Sex Education for Muslim Adolescents

Talking about sex can help teens navigate young adulthood safely. In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Shaakira Abdullah explores one community that carries more risk when doing so. Abdullah is a professor of nursing at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

