Academic Minute
How Companies Can Best Utilize Star Employees

Star employees are a boon to a company, but only if they pass on what they know to others. In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Yamuna Baburaj explores how to best integrate top talent. Baburaj is an assistant professor of management at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

