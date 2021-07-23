Academic Minute
Innovating a Safer Way to Compete

Even elite athletes have been adversely affected by COVID-19. In today's Academic Minute, part of Widener University Week, Dawn Gulick discusses a tool to help them get back to competing again. Gulick is a professor of physical therapy at Widener. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 