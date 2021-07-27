Academic Minute
Chocolate Flavor Through Fermentation

Fermentation isn’t just for alcohol. In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Colorado State University's Caitlin Clark discusses another dietary favorite that makes use of this process. Clark is an instructor and Ph.D. student in the department of food science and human nutrition at Colorado State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

 

