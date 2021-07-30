Academic Minute
Making a Miniature Electron Accelerator

In the future, CERN might be able to fit on your table. In today's Academic Minute, Goucher College's Rodney Yoder determines how making particle accelerators smaller could lower the cost of technology. Yoder is an associate professor of physics at Goucher. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

