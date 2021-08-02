Academic Minute
Banning Left Turns to Improve Traffic Flow

Hate waiting to make a left turn at a busy intersection? You’re not alone. In today’s Academic Minute, Pennsylvania State University’s Vikash Gayah delves into how to fix these time wasters. Gayah is an associate professor in the department of civil and environmental engineering at Penn State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 