Ep. 56: A New Pathway for Working Adults?

This week’s episode explores the work of Merit America, a nonprofit that helps working adults earn professional certifications toward better-paying jobs.

A wide range of education and training providers strive to help working adults enter or advance in the workforce. Community colleges and a growing number of other nonprofit and for-profit universities are intensifying their longstanding efforts. Companies like Amazon, Google and others are investing in their own programs, with and without colleges. And an almost endless array of startups, funded by investors seeing a new market, are creating shorter, less expensive programs aimed at getting people into well-paying jobs fast and without significant time out of the workforce.

This episode of The Key explores another approach to serving working adults. Merit America is a nonprofit organization that connects adults to short-term certification programs and to professional coaches to help move them quickly into high-demand jobs like IT support and data analytics. Its co-CEOs, Rebecca Taber Staehelin and Connor Diemand-Yauman, join The Key to talk about their work and how it fits into the larger landscape for working adults. They’ll discuss their unusual mix of corporate and philanthropic funding, how they think training providers like them should be judged, and how they plan to grow from about 1,500 learners this year to 10,000 and ultimately 100,000.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

This episode of The Key is sponsored by ECMC Foundation.  

 

 

More Episodes

Ep. 55: Resetting, Not “Fixing,” Student Transfer

This week’s episode explores a new plan to remake, rather than tweak, the complex web of policies and pathways by which learners move between colleges.

Ep. 54: Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss

In this week’s episode of The Key, we assess how colleges are likely to gauge the extent of – and respond to – the learning deficits that students may enter with this fall.

Ep. 53: College Students’ Expectations for the Fall

In this week’s episode of The Key, three experts assess whether students are likely to yearn for continued flexibility in how they learn, and the pressures that might put on colleges and instructors alike.

Ep. 52: Preparing for a Fall of Caring for Students

In this week’s episode of The Key, Mays Imad offers advice for how educators can engage in the “pedagogy of healing” this fall.

Ep. 51: Race, Leadership and Engaging With Contrary Viewpoints

This week’s episode of The Key podcast features an interview with Ronald A. Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond and author of I Had No Idea You Were Black: Navigating Race on the Road to Leadership.

Ep. 50: A Better ‘Transcript’ for Learners and Employers

This week’s episode of The Key podcast examines an effort to better capture and describe the range of knowledge, skills and experience that learners gain during their time in college.

Ep. 49: The Future of the Physical Campus

This week’s episode of The Key explores one university’s plan to shrink its physical footprint and how college leaders are thinking about the role of their campuses going forward.

Ep. 48: The (Appropriate) Federal Role in Ensuring College Value

This week’s episode of The Key assesses whether governments should be defining and measuring whether academic institutions and programs are giving graduates (and the governments themselves) a return on their investment.  

Ep. 47: Gauging College Value Primarily in Economic Terms: Pro and Con

This week’s episode of The Key explores the wisdom of defining and measuring the value of a postsecondary education mostly by how much a college’s graduates earn and if they become economically mobile and develop long-term wealth.

Ep. 46: Defining and Measuring ‘Value’ in Postsecondary Education

This week’s episode of The Key examines a major report that proposes a new definition of how to judge whether colleges and programs are providing a good return on investment to their students –- with a particular focus on whether they’re ensuring equity.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 