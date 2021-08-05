Academic Minute
Narcissism and Aggression

Narcissism can lead people to engage in all sorts of bad behavior. In today's Academic Minute, a Student Spotlight, Ohio State University's Sophie Kjærvik looks into another surprising form that may not be considered at first. Kjærvik is a doctoral student in communication at Ohio State. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

