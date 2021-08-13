Academic Minute
Access to College for Undocumented Students

Access to college is a big step for undocumented students. In today's Academic Minute, part of Worcester State University Week, Alessandra Bazo Vienrich explores the problems they face in this quest. Vienrich is an assistant professor of sociology at Worcester. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

