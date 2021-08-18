Academic Minute
Outsmarting a Virus

Getting ahead of a virus is critical. In today's Academic Minute, part of Carnegie Mellon University Week, Amir Barati Farimani finds a way to do so. Farimani is an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Carnegie Mellon. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

