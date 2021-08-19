Academic Minute
Energy Poverty

As temperatures rise, energy poverty could soar with them. In today's Academic Minute, part of Carnegie Mellon University Week, Destenie Nock looks into the energy equity gap. Nock is an assistant professor in civil and environmental engineering at Carnegie Mellon. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 