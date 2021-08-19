Weekly Wisdom featuring WASC and WSCUC President Jamienne S. Studley, Bridget Burns from University Innovation Alliance, and Doug Lederman from Inside Higher Ed. It originally aired live on Monday, August 16th at 12:30 P.M ET.

Weekly Wisdom features quick interviews with sitting college presidents and chancellors designed to distill wisdom and insights from leading during the pandemic in order to inspire and support the everyday leaders throughout institutions. Watch now.

Weekly Wisdom is made possible with support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.