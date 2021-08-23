Academic Minute
Consumers Value Effort Over Ease in Caregiving

Caregiving is never easy. In today's Academic Minute, Texas A&M University's Ximena Garcia-Rada determines that products to ease the burden aren’t always welcomed. Garcia-Rada is an assistant professor of marketing at Texas A&M. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

