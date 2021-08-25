The Pulse
Thomas Waite and Steve Mildner of K16 Solutions

This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Thomas Waite, CEO, and Steve Mildner, CRO, of K16 Solutions. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray, Waite and Mildner discuss K16’s cloud-hosted LMS migration and course development tool. Learn more about The Pulse here.

