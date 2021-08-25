This month’s episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Thomas Waite, CEO, and Steve Mildner, CRO, of K16 Solutions. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray, Waite and Mildner discuss K16’s cloud-hosted LMS migration and course development tool. Learn more about The Pulse here.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: http://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2021/07/rpp-195-thomas-waite-steve-mildn...