Academic Minute
Community Responses After Disasters

What can communal trauma suffered in Puerto Rico teach us about the response to COVID-19? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Puerto Rico's Ricia Anne Chansky listens to voices to find out. Chansky is a professor of literature at UPR Mayagüez. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

