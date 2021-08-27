This episode of the Pulse podcast is part of the COVID-Converted Edition audio and video podcast series. It features an interview with Jeff Borden, chief academic officer and vice president of academic affairs at D2L. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray, Borden discusses Education 3.0’s confluence of neuroscience, cognitive psychology and education technology. Learn more about The Pulse here.

