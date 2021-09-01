Academic Minute
Systemic Racism

Systemic racism hasn’t always been in the news. In today's Academic Minute, Columbia University's Edna B. Chun explores this topic through a higher education lens. Chun is a lecturer at Columbia and author of Are the Walls Really Down? Behavioral and Organizational Barriers to Faculty and Staff Diversity. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

