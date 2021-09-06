Academic Minute
Athletic Trainers' Role in the Pandemic

Many unseen workers have played important roles during the pandemic. In today's Academic Minute, La Salle University's Meredith Kneavel explores one such group. Kneavel is a professor in the department of urban public health and nutrition at La Salle. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 