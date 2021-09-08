Academic Minute
Creating a Culturally Competent Campus

How do we create a culturally competent campus? In today's Academic Minute, the University of Arkansas's Jacquelyn Wiersma-Mosley details the steps. Wiersma-Mosley is a professor of human development and family sciences at Arkansas's Fayetteville main campus. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 