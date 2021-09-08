Most of us had hoped for a lot more stability this fall, but here we are. For those of you involved in teaching and learning at your colleges and universities, that means continuing to live in that sometimes uncomfortable space you’ve inhabited for the last 18 months: Will my class have to go remote tomorrow? Have I designed my course to withstand that kind of disruption? Can I be effective no matter what setting we’re in?

These may not be fleeting questions for institutions and instructors, as higher education deals with a new reality that whether it’s a global health pandemic, or hurricanes or forest fires, or any other kind of interruption or disruption, circumstances may require – and students may demand – flexibility in how and when academic instruction is delivered.

This week’s episode of The Key features a discussion with Jeff Borden, chief academic officer at D2L and executive director of Institute for Inter-Connected Education. The conversation examines how colleges are striving to balance and mix in-person and virtual modalities; the growing recognition of students’ non-cognitive as well as cognitive needs; and how the pandemic may have altered student and faculty expectations.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

