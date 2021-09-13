Academic Minute
Discovering Anti-Viral Drugs to Treat COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic is offering a great teaching opportunity for faculty. In today's Academic Minute, McDaniel College's Dana Ferraris discusses why. Ferraris is an associate professor of chemistry at McDaniel. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 