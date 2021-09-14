University Innovation Alliance
Weekly Wisdom | Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart

Enjoy this inspiring conversation with Weekly Wisdom featuring Amarillo College President Russell Lowery-Hart, Bridget Burns from University Innovation Alliance, and Doug Lederman from Inside Higher Ed. This interview aired live on Monday, September 13. Watch now.

 

 

Weekly Wisdom is made possible with support from the Carnegie Corporation of New York.

 

