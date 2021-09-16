Academic Minute
What Literature and Science Tell Us About Forgetting

We don’t need to remember everything. In today's Academic Minute, Torsa Ghosal of California State University, Sacramento, examines why forgetting may be a good thing from time to time. Ghosal is an assistant professor of English at Sacramento. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 