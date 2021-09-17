Ep. 59: Reshaping the Federal Role in Higher Ed

This week’s episode dissects Congressional legislation that would eliminate tuition at community colleges and alter the relationship between the federal and state governments.

The Biden administration has promised once-in-a-generation investments and changes in higher education. Legislation introduced in the House of Representatives this month would take meaningful steps in that direction.

This week’s episode of The Key digs into what could end up being one of the most significant pieces of federal higher education policy making in many years: the Build Back Better Act. It includes the American College Promise, his plan to make community college tuition-free, significantly expanded funding for Pell Grants, and, for the first time, a fund that would give colleges incentives for retaining their students and ensuring that they graduate. It would also reshape the relationship between federal and state governments, through a partnership that would give state governments billions but require a lot from them in return.

The episode includes conversations with Michele Streeter, associate director of Policy & Advocacy at the Institute for College Access and Success; Jee Hang Lee, senior vice president (and incoming president) at the Association of Community College Trustees; and Will Doyle, a professor of higher education at Vanderbilt University.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

This episode of The Key is sponsored by D2L.  

 

 

More Episodes

Ep. 58: Teaching and Learning in (Another) Fluid Fall

This week’s episode explores the landscape for how higher ed instruction is delivered, this semester and going forward.

Ep. 57: Career and Technical Education Goes Hybrid

This episode explores how the pandemic reshaped the delivery of programs with a significant hands-on component, and the outlook for CTE going forward.

Ep. 56: A New Pathway for Working Adults?

This week’s episode explores the work of Merit America, a nonprofit that helps working adults earn professional certifications toward better-paying jobs.

Ep. 55: Resetting, Not “Fixing,” Student Transfer

This week’s episode explores a new plan to remake, rather than tweak, the complex web of policies and pathways by which learners move between colleges.

Ep. 54: Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss

In this week’s episode of The Key, we assess how colleges are likely to gauge the extent of – and respond to – the learning deficits that students may enter with this fall.

Ep. 53: College Students’ Expectations for the Fall

In this week’s episode of The Key, three experts assess whether students are likely to yearn for continued flexibility in how they learn, and the pressures that might put on colleges and instructors alike.

Ep. 52: Preparing for a Fall of Caring for Students

In this week’s episode of The Key, Mays Imad offers advice for how educators can engage in the “pedagogy of healing” this fall.

Ep. 51: Race, Leadership and Engaging With Contrary Viewpoints

This week’s episode of The Key podcast features an interview with Ronald A. Crutcher, president of the University of Richmond and author of I Had No Idea You Were Black: Navigating Race on the Road to Leadership.

Ep. 50: A Better ‘Transcript’ for Learners and Employers

This week’s episode of The Key podcast examines an effort to better capture and describe the range of knowledge, skills and experience that learners gain during their time in college.

Ep. 49: The Future of the Physical Campus

This week’s episode of The Key explores one university’s plan to shrink its physical footprint and how college leaders are thinking about the role of their campuses going forward.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 