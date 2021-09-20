Academic Minute
War, What Is It Good For?

Is war good or bad for a country’s economy? In today's Academic Minute, Shenandoah University's Clifford F. Thies considers the question. Thies is a professor of economics and finance at Shenandoah. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

