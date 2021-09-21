This episode of the Pulse podcast features an interview with Dan Avida, CEO and co-founder of Engageli. In the conversation with The Pulse’s host, Rodney B. Murray, Avida discusses Engageli’s new digital learning platform, a Zoom alternative built just for higher education. Learn more about The Pulse here.

Your browser does not support the audio element. Try listening at: https://www.rodspulsepodcast.com/2021/09/rpp-196-dan-avida-of-engageli_0...