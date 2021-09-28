Academic Minute
Motivating Teaching Excellence and Supporting Diverse Faculty

What contributes to a motivated teaching environment in higher education? In today's Academic Minute, Indiana University's Allison BrckaLorenz explores her findings. BrckaLorenz is an associate research scientist at Indiana's Bloomington campus and director of the College and University Teaching Environment Survey. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

