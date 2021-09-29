Academic Minute
Zapping the Gut

A new treatment option could be on the way for your hospital stay. In today's Academic Minute, NYU Abu Dhabi's Khalil Ramadi explains. Ramadi is an assistant professor of bioengineering and director of the Laboratory for Advanced Neuroengineering and Translational Medicine at New York University's Abu Dhabi campus. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

