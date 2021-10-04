Academic Minute
The Rage and Riches of Rivalry

Rivalries are important for the business of sports. In today's Academic Minute, Northern Kentucky University's Joe Cobbs determines why some teams bring out fans' passion, but others do not. Cobbs is a professor of sports business and event management at Northern Kentucky. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

