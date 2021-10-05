Ep. 62: Amazon’s Approach to Employee Education and Training

This episode explores the retailer’s $1.2 billion investment in helping workers earn degrees – and how it reflects the complicated, sometimes conflictual relationship between colleges and employers.

Last month Amazon announced a plan to spend $1.2 billion by 2025 to expand its employee education and training offerings, which include a set of internal programs but also cover the full cost of academic programs up to bachelor’s degrees for its front-line workers.

In this week’s episode of The Key, Amazon’s vice president for workforce development, Ardine Williams, discusses the company’s new investments as well as its relationship with colleges and universities, which she describes as more cooperative than competitive.

Williams also discusses the signals that employers like Amazon send about how they view the quality of traditional higher education programs and institutions and her views about the value of a liberal arts education.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

This episode of The Key is sponsored by D2L.  

 

 

More Episodes

Ep. 61: Putting Career Readiness at Higher Ed’s Core

In this week's episode, two experts urge colleges to collect and share key information about their students' career readiness and career success.

Ep. 60: COVID’s Impact on the Return to Campus

In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s Elizabeth Redden discusses compliance with vaccine mandates, the extent to which colleges are (and aren’t) doing surveillance testing, and the impact of politics, among other topics.

Ep. 59: Reshaping the Federal Role in Higher Ed

This week’s episode dissects Congressional legislation that would eliminate tuition at community colleges and alter the relationship between the federal and state governments.

Ep. 58: Teaching and Learning in (Another) Fluid Fall

This week’s episode explores the landscape for how higher ed instruction is delivered, this semester and going forward.

Ep. 57: Career and Technical Education Goes Hybrid

This episode explores how the pandemic reshaped the delivery of programs with a significant hands-on component, and the outlook for CTE going forward.

Ep. 56: A New Pathway for Working Adults?

This week’s episode explores the work of Merit America, a nonprofit that helps working adults earn professional certifications toward better-paying jobs.

Ep. 55: Resetting, Not “Fixing,” Student Transfer

This week’s episode explores a new plan to remake, rather than tweak, the complex web of policies and pathways by which learners move between colleges.

Ep. 54: Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss

In this week’s episode of The Key, we assess how colleges are likely to gauge the extent of – and respond to – the learning deficits that students may enter with this fall.

Ep. 53: College Students’ Expectations for the Fall

In this week’s episode of The Key, three experts assess whether students are likely to yearn for continued flexibility in how they learn, and the pressures that might put on colleges and instructors alike.

Ep. 52: Preparing for a Fall of Caring for Students

In this week’s episode of The Key, Mays Imad offers advice for how educators can engage in the “pedagogy of healing” this fall.

