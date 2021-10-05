Academic Minute
Studying Video Games as Culture

Video games are ingrained in our culture. In today's Academic Minute, Cuyahoga Community College's Mike Piero examines how to study them in a cultural fashion. Piero is professor of English at Tri-C and co-editor of Being Dragonborn: Critical Essay on The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

Topics

Trending Stories

Back to Top
 