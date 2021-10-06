Academic Minute
Sorry (Not Sorry). Decoding Me Too Defenses

The Me Too movement has made a dent, but there is still work to do in our culture. In today's Academic Minute, Georgia State University's Charlotte S. Alexander delves into what the next steps should be. Alexander is an associate professor of legal analytics at Georgia State University’s Robinson College of Business and director of its Legal Analytics Lab. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

