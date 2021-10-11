Academic Minute
Understanding How the Sun Damages Your Skin

A dose of vitamin D sounds great after spending so much time indoors. In today's Academic Minute, part of Binghamton University Week, Guy German reminds us to take care of our skin in the sun. German is an associate professor of biomedical engineering at Binghamton, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

