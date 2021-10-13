Ep. 63: We Are All Data People

In this week’s episode, Amelia Parnell explains how all faculty and staff members can contribute to important campus conversations with data and information at their core.

Data is a four-letter word in some quarters of higher education, even as many people call for colleges and universities to get better at using data and analytics to support institutional decision-making. Plenty of academics equate discussions about “data” with an overemphasis on efficiency or productivity or accountability, and worry that college leaders will put algorithms and numbers ahead of thoughtful analysis. 

Amelia Parnell strongly believes in the power of good information to help college faculty and staff members make better decisions. But in her new book, “You Are a Data Person: Strategies for Using Analytics on Campus,” from Stylus Publishing, Parnell describes a very expansive view of data-informed conversations that just about everyone in a campus community can and should be able to participate in.

Parnell, vice president for research and policy at NASPA–Student Affairs Administrators in Higher Education, joins this week’s episode of The Key for a conversation about the different ways that professors, administrators and staff members can use data in their everyday work and contribute to important discussions across the institution – whether they consider themselves “data people” or not.

Hosted by Inside Higher Ed Co-founder and Editor Doug Lederman.

This episode of The Key is sponsored by D2L.  

 

 

More Episodes

Ep. 62: Amazon’s Approach to Employee Education and Training

This episode explores the retailer’s $1.2 billion investment in helping workers earn degrees – and how it reflects the complicated, sometimes conflictual relationship between colleges and employers.

Ep. 61: Putting Career Readiness at Higher Ed’s Core

In this week's episode, two experts urge colleges to collect and share key information about their students' career readiness and career success.

Ep. 60: COVID’s Impact on the Return to Campus

In this week’s episode of The Key, Inside Higher Ed’s Elizabeth Redden discusses compliance with vaccine mandates, the extent to which colleges are (and aren’t) doing surveillance testing, and the impact of politics, among other topics.

Ep. 59: Reshaping the Federal Role in Higher Ed

This week’s episode dissects Congressional legislation that would eliminate tuition at community colleges and alter the relationship between the federal and state governments.

Ep. 58: Teaching and Learning in (Another) Fluid Fall

This week’s episode explores the landscape for how higher ed instruction is delivered, this semester and going forward.

Ep. 57: Career and Technical Education Goes Hybrid

This episode explores how the pandemic reshaped the delivery of programs with a significant hands-on component, and the outlook for CTE going forward.

Ep. 56: A New Pathway for Working Adults?

This week’s episode explores the work of Merit America, a nonprofit that helps working adults earn professional certifications toward better-paying jobs.

Ep. 55: Resetting, Not “Fixing,” Student Transfer

This week’s episode explores a new plan to remake, rather than tweak, the complex web of policies and pathways by which learners move between colleges.

Ep. 54: Dealing With Students’ Learning Loss

In this week’s episode of The Key, we assess how colleges are likely to gauge the extent of – and respond to – the learning deficits that students may enter with this fall.

Ep. 53: College Students’ Expectations for the Fall

In this week’s episode of The Key, three experts assess whether students are likely to yearn for continued flexibility in how they learn, and the pressures that might put on colleges and instructors alike.

Pages

Topics

Trending Stories

Most Shared Stories

Back to Top
 