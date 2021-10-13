Academic Minute
Fostering Failure in STEM

Failure can be an important learning tool. In today's Academic Minute, part of Binghamton University Week, Amber Simpson examines failure in STEM fields. Simpson is an assistant professor in the department of teaching, learning and educational leadership at Binghamton, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

