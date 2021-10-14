Academic Minute
Reducing Opioid Overdose Deaths

We already have the tools to fight the opioid crisis. In today's Academic Minute, part of Binghamton University Week, Willie Eggleston says we just need to use them better to reduce deaths. Eggleston is an assistant professor of pharmacy practice at Binghamton, part of the State University of New York system. A transcript of this podcast can be found here.

Audio icon Download Episode (2.29 MB)

